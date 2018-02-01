Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) decided to submit to the General Meeting of 9 March 2018 the proposal to appoint Lucile Ribot as a Board Director. If approved, the Board of Directors will propose her to join the Audit Committee.

With this appointment, SoLocal's Board of Directors chose an expert with recognized skills to support the development of the Group and the return to growth.

A graduate of HEC in 1989, Lucile Ribot began her career at Arthur Andersen where she led audit and financial advisory projects for major international groups. In 1995, she joined the industrial engineering group, Fives, where she became CFO in 1998, member of the Management Board in 2002, and supported the growth and strategic development until 2017.

She is a Director and a member of HSBC France's audit and risk committees.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Marketing Digital. With Local Search, the Group offers Internet services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 3 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy and Ooreka) but also through its partnerships. With Marketing Digital, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006051/en/

Contacts:

SoLocal Group

Press

Delphine Penalva, +33 (0)1 46 23 35 31

dpenalva@solocal.com

Edwige Druon, +33 (0)1 46 23 37 56

edruon@solocal.com

Alexandra Kunysz

+33 (0)1 46 23 47 45

akunysz@solocal.com

or

Investors

Nathalie Etzenbach-Huguenin, +33 (0) 1 46 23 48 63

netzenbach@solocal.com

Sébastien Nony, +33 (0) 1 46 23 49 03

snony@solocal.com