Recognition a result of consistent excellence in service across its extensive language portfolio, employee satisfaction and more

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its operations in Greece won top honors in the 2017 European Contact Centre Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs). Teleperformance Greece was named Gold Winner in the Best Multilingual Contact Center category for its service excellence, employee satisfaction, continual innovation and operations efficacy. Its three multilingual hubs in Athens are comprised of 6,000 employees from 90 countries and service clients from over 140 markets in 35 languages and dialects.

"Winning an ECCCSA this year was not easy. The robust face-to-face judging process was carried out by judges who are very experienced and recognized across our industry. And each entry was judged through a two-stage process which included both panel presentations and site judging visits," said Ann-Marie Stagg, Chair of the Judges, ECCCSA.

"The Best Multilingual Contact Centre category was extremely competitive with many global leading contact centers up for consideration. Teleperformance Greece proved to be a worthy winner," said Martin Teasdale, Lead judge for the Best Multilingual Contact Center category and Quality Solutions Director, BPA Quality UK. "The level of investment and focus on employee engagement was very impressive. Their locations and environment looked fantastic and the plans for the future were equally so. It was a pleasure to find out more about Teleperformance Greece and they should all be proud of their great win."

"We are particularly pleased to have been honored with such a prestigious award for our work in Greece," said Yannis Tourcomanis, CEMEA President, Teleperformance Group. "Our level of excellence in multilingual services could not be possible without the hard work, commitment and passion of our diverse team in Athens. I dedicate this award to each one of them."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Over the past decade, Greece has evolved into a major multilingual destination for companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It has been a pleasure to watch our team in Greece seize the opportunity and become the multilingual market leader, serving as the personal link between brands and their customers across an abundance of languages. Congratulations on this independent validation of your success!"

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

