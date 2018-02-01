

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison Supermarkets PLC, one of the largest supermarket chain in the UK, announced its plans to cut 1,500 store-management jobs. At the same time, Morrisons will create 1,700 new customer-service jobs.



The U.K.'s fourth-largest supermarket chain has started discussions with store-management teams and their representatives about the proposed changes.



According to BBC, Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: 'Our aim is to serve customers better with more front-line colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts. Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.'



'Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible,' he added.



Morrisons is the latest U.K. retailer to cut jobs, after Tesco, J Sainsbury, and Marks & Spencer Group announced job cuts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX