Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2018: Production Volumes, Historical and Estimated to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have been attracted huge attention over the past two decades, based on their extraordinary physical and chemical properties that are a result of their intrinsic nano-sized one-dimensional nature. Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available.
Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.
Report contents:
- Global production capacities for MWNTS and SWNTs.
- Global production volumes, historical and estimated to 2027.
- Current and future products.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for carbon nanotubes including potential revenues, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market analysis-Carbon nanotubes in:
- 3D printing.
- Adhesives.
- Aerospace and aviation.
- Automotive.
- Coatings.
- Composites.
- Electronics (Flexible electronics, conductive films and displays; conductive inks; transistors, integrated circuites; memory devices; photonics)
- Energy storage, conversion and exploration (Batteries, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, fuel cells and hydrogen storage)
- Filtration and separation.
- Life sciences and medical.
- Lubricants.
- Oil and gas.
- Rubber and tires.
- Sensors.
- Smart textiles and apparel.
- Precise analysis of opportunities by applications.
- In-depth company profiles of 200 companies, include products, capacities, industry collaborations, customers and commercial activities.
- Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
1.1 Carbon Nanotubes Market Rating System
1.2 Commercial Impact Rating System
1.3 Market Challenges Impact Rating System
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Exceptional Properties
2.2 Products And Applications
2.3 Competition From The Graphene Market
2.4 Production
2.5 Future Products
2.6 Global Demand For Carbon Nanotubes
2.7 Market Drivers And Trends
2.8 Market And Production Challenges
2.9 Competitive Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene
3 Introduction
3.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials
3.2 Categorization
3.3 Carbon Nanotubes
3.4 Properties
3.5 Applications Of Carbon Nanotubes
4 Comparative Analysis With Graphene
4.1 Comparative Properties
4.2 Cost And Production
4.3 Carbon Nanotube-Graphene Hybrids
4.4 Competitive Market Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene
5 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
5.1 Arc Discharge Synthesis
5.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)
5.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (Pecvd)
5.4 High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Synthesis
5.5 Flame Synthesis
5.6 Laser Ablation Synthesis
5.7 Silane Solution Method
6 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure
7 Regulations And Standards
7.1 Europe
7.2 United States
7.3 Asia
8 Carbon Nanotubes Patents
9 Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level
10 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis
10.1 Production Volumes In Metric Tons, 2010-2027
10.2 Carbon Nanotube Producer Production Capacities
10.3 Regional Demand For Carbon Nanotubes
10.4 Main Carbon Nanotubes Producers
10.5 Price Of Carbon Nanotubes-Mwnts, Swnts And Fwnts
10.6 Applications
11 Carbon Nanotubes Industry News 2013-2017
12 End User Market Analysis For Carbon Nanotubes
12.1 3D Printing
12.2 Adhesives
12.3 Aerospace And Aviation
12.4 Automotive
12.5 Coatings
12.6 Composites
12.7 Electronics
12.8 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration Markets
12.9 Filtration And Separation
12.10 Life Sciences And Medical
12.11 Lubricants
12.12 Oil And Gas
12.13 Rubber And Tires
12.14 Sensors
12.15 Smart Textiles And Apparel
13 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product DevelopersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkj79q/global_market_for?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716