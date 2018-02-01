Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2018: Production Volumes, Historical and Estimated to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have been attracted huge attention over the past two decades, based on their extraordinary physical and chemical properties that are a result of their intrinsic nano-sized one-dimensional nature. Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available.

Super-aligned CNT arrays, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, batteries, polymer composites, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.



Report contents:

Global production capacities for MWNTS and SWNTs.

Global production volumes, historical and estimated to 2027.

Current and future products.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for carbon nanotubes including potential revenues, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market analysis-Carbon nanotubes in:

3D printing.



Adhesives.



Aerospace and aviation.



Automotive.



Coatings.



Composites.



Electronics (Flexible electronics, conductive films and displays; conductive inks; transistors, integrated circuites; memory devices; photonics)



Energy storage, conversion and exploration (Batteries, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, fuel cells and hydrogen storage)



Filtration and separation.



Life sciences and medical.



Lubricants.



Oil and gas.



Rubber and tires.



Sensors.



Smart textiles and apparel.

Precise analysis of opportunities by applications.

In-depth company profiles of 200 companies, include products, capacities, industry collaborations, customers and commercial activities.

Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Carbon Nanotubes Market Rating System

1.2 Commercial Impact Rating System

1.3 Market Challenges Impact Rating System



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Exceptional Properties

2.2 Products And Applications

2.3 Competition From The Graphene Market

2.4 Production

2.5 Future Products

2.6 Global Demand For Carbon Nanotubes

2.7 Market Drivers And Trends

2.8 Market And Production Challenges

2.9 Competitive Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene



3 Introduction

3.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

3.3 Carbon Nanotubes

3.4 Properties

3.5 Applications Of Carbon Nanotubes



4 Comparative Analysis With Graphene

4.1 Comparative Properties

4.2 Cost And Production

4.3 Carbon Nanotube-Graphene Hybrids

4.4 Competitive Market Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene



5 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis

5.1 Arc Discharge Synthesis

5.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (Cvd)

5.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (Pecvd)

5.4 High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Synthesis

5.5 Flame Synthesis

5.6 Laser Ablation Synthesis

5.7 Silane Solution Method



6 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure



7 Regulations And Standards

7.1 Europe

7.2 United States

7.3 Asia



8 Carbon Nanotubes Patents

9 Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level



10 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis

10.1 Production Volumes In Metric Tons, 2010-2027

10.2 Carbon Nanotube Producer Production Capacities

10.3 Regional Demand For Carbon Nanotubes

10.4 Main Carbon Nanotubes Producers

10.5 Price Of Carbon Nanotubes-Mwnts, Swnts And Fwnts

10.6 Applications



11 Carbon Nanotubes Industry News 2013-2017



12 End User Market Analysis For Carbon Nanotubes

12.1 3D Printing

12.2 Adhesives

12.3 Aerospace And Aviation

12.4 Automotive

12.5 Coatings

12.6 Composites

12.7 Electronics

12.8 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration Markets

12.9 Filtration And Separation

12.10 Life Sciences And Medical

12.11 Lubricants

12.12 Oil And Gas

12.13 Rubber And Tires

12.14 Sensors

12.15 Smart Textiles And Apparel



13 Carbon Nanotubes Producers And Product Developers





