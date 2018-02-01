Ripple News UpdateAs we wrote a few weeks ago, the market is starting to respect the differences between various cryptocurrencies. XRP is not Ethereum. And Ethereum is not Bitcoin. So why treat them as a group?This trend is real. But it isn't happening fast enough to forestall the uncertainty sweeping across crypto markets. Prices are crashing and investors are fleeing. It is brutal to watch.What's causing this uncertainty? Maybe it is the onslaught of new regulations or the persistence of cybersecurity threats. Perhaps it's the mass of ponzi schemes masquerading as legitimate cryptocurrencies. There are any number of things weighing on investors' minds.Here.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...