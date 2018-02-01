Shares in IWG tumbled on Thursday after the serviced office provider confirmed that discussions with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and private equity firm Onex - announced back in December - have ended. "The board remains highly confident in the prospects of IWG and believes that IWG continues to have an exciting future as an independent company." The consortium had until 1700 GMT on Friday to formally bid for the company. Shares in the group were down 14% to 228p at 1615 GMT. IWG also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...