The "Combination Products Regulations: Drug and Device Combinations in the USA and EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Combination products are especially challenging to register and maintain since they consist of two or more regulated components covered by different and usually independent sets of regulations in both the EU and US and various other regions.

Delegates working in this area must keep abreast of current and new legislation in this complex area to ensure a good regulatory strategy and compliance of their products.

This seminar provides professionals working in this area with:

A thorough understanding of the complexities involved

All the relevant regulations and guidelines

Real life examples of how to register and maintain various types of combination products

Interfaces: Change Management and LCM

Compliant safety reporting for combination products

Documentation requirements and interfacing

Areas Covered in the Session:

Documentation requirements for combination products EU

Documentation requirements for combination products US

Interfacing, development, quality, regulatory

Managing third parties and document control

Agenda

Day 1 Schedule

Lecture 1: A high level overview to Combination Products

Lecture 2: Introduction to Drug/Device Regulations

Lecture 3: CE Marking, 510 K and PMAs general Overview

Lecture 4: Case Study 1 Including a walkthrough of expected outcomes for all case study exercises

Day 2 Schedule

Lecture 1: Overview Combination product Regulation and CTD dossier requirements: EU and US (A comparative review)

Lecture 2: Clarifying the regulatory requirements of combination products and addressing life-cycle management

Lecture 3: Case Study 2

Lecture 4: Compliant safety reporting for combination products

