Freddie Mac today announced the multifamily lenders who transacted the most financing volume with the company in 2017. In addition, the company announced the top regional lenders of multifamily conventional loans and the top lenders for its other multifamily offerings. Through these and other lenders, Freddie Mac Multifamily financed an industry-leading $73.2 billion in loans last year, financing approximately 820,000 rental units, of which 83 percent of eligible units were affordable to low- and moderate-income households.

"We are privileged to work with the best lenders in the mortgage banking industry. Their dedication, ingenuity and commitment to innovative solutions that meet the needs of borrowers is nothing short of remarkable," said John Cannon, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Production and Sales. "We congratulate these and all our multifamily lending partners, thank them for their unwavering partnership and look forward to furthering our collaboration in 2018 and the years to come."

Top Freddie Mac Multifamily Lenders by Volume

1. CBRE ($12.7B) 6. Wells Fargo ($4.6B) 2. Berkadia ($8.1B) 7. Capital One ($3.7B) 3. Walker & Dunlop ($7.7B) 8. KeyBank ($3.5B) 4. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler ($6.7B) 9. Greystone ($3.3B) 5. Berkeley Point Capital ($4.7B) 10. Jones Lang LaSalle ($2.3B)

Top Conventional Seller Offices by Freddie Mac Multifamily Region

Western Region: Berkeley Point Capital, Irvine office

Central Region: Berkadia, Chicago office

Southeast Region: Walker & Dunlop, Atlanta office

Northeast Region: Wells Fargo, New York office

Top Sellers by Freddie Mac Multifamily Product

Top Small Balance Loans Business Sellers:

1. CBRE

2. Greystone

3. Arbor

4. Sabal

Top Targeted Affordable Housing Sellers:

1. Greystone

2. Jones Lang LaSalle

3. Wells Fargo

Top Seniors Housing Seller: Holliday Fenoglio Fowler

Top Conventional Structured Transactions Seller: Holliday Fenoglio Fowler

"2017 was another groundbreaking year for Freddie Mac Multifamily. We financed more rental properties serving low-income and working families than ever before, set records across many of our products -- including Small Balance Loans, Targeted Affordable Housing and Green Advantage® -- and once again led the nation as the top multifamily financier," said David Brickman, executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac Multifamily. "Simply put, these milestones would not have been possible without the strong support of our lending partners. As we look to 2018, we are encouraged knowing our lenders will be working alongside us to provide quality rental housing to the millions of American families who rely on it."

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

