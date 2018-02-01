Restaurants Recognized for Featuring Languedoc AOC Wines

Languedoc Wines bestows the 2017 Languedoc Wine List Awards for Excellence. This recognition is granted to 10 restaurants between the cities of Washington, DC and the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. These awards recognize on-premise accounts who have featured Languedoc AOC wines on their lists during a special promotional time frame L'Aventure Languedoc.

L'Aventure Languedoc is an on/off premise sales promotion for Languedoc AOC wines focused on two target markets. In its eighth edition, the six week promotion was executed in Washington, DC and the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area in 2017. Participating accounts add and feature new Languedoc AOC wine SKUs to their lists and menus, offering creative menu pairings or tasting flights to introduce diners to the wines of this region.

"The restaurant environment is a key place for wine lovers to make new discoveries," notes Christine Molines, Marketing Director for the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Languedoc. "With the opportunity to try a glass or enjoy the wine with a particular dish, they can feel confident in exploring all that Languedoc wines have to offer." Languedoc is the largest wine region in France and produces all styles and colors of wine, there is something for every palate. "The pricing of our wines is also ideal for restaurant lists, as it is approachable for diners," continues Molines. The region is home to 30% of France's organic viticulture which has proven an added bonus in making the category attractive to those restaurants with a focus on sustainably produced products.

"The L'Aventure Languedoc program is a huge success because it both engages the on-premise wine staff, who are eager to promote the regions delicious but underappreciated wines, and the consumers who indicate how delighted they were to make a new wine discovery. Each of the accounts had exponential increases in sales of Languedoc wines during the promotion period," says Jim Oremland NE Regional Manager, Flow Wine Group.

Overall, 2017 proved to be a period of great growth for the region in the US. Compared to same period in 2016 (January August), Languedoc AOC wines are showing the most growth of all French AOC wines. In this period, export volume increased by 36% over same period in 2016 and value increased by 52% this is the greatest growth in value YOY of any French AOC region.(Source: Douanes françaises, BusinessFrance / Département Agrotech)

L'Aventure Languedoc and the Languedoc Wine List Awards for Excellence will take place again in 2018, returning to the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area and also occurring in the New York City metro area. For more information on these programs and more, and a full list of Award winners, please see our website: languedocadventure.com.

About the CIVL

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Languedoc (CIVL) is the trade council representing the entire AOC wine sector of Languedoc, as well as the IGP sector. It is responsible for organizing the promotion of Languedoc AOCs within France and in all export markets. The CIVL seeks to broaden the exposure of Languedoc wines in the United States to make the public aware of the quality, variety and incredible value they have to offer.

