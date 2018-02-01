Global Printable, Flexible and Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Market Report 2018 & Over 250 In-Depth Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Based on a new generation of advanced materials, printed, flexible and stretchable sensors and electronics will enable new possibilities in a diverse range of industries from healthcare to automotive to buildings.

The recent growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables has created the need for electronics and sensor systems that are small, lightweight, mechanically flexible and low-power. These systems must also be able to conform to the shape of and survive the environment in which they must operate. They are typically fabricated on flexible plastic substrates or are printed/woven into fabrics.

Applications covered in this report include:

Electronic components and displays

Multilayer printing of circuitry.

Large-area electronic-based sensors for Internet of Things (IoT)

Organic-semiconductor based circuits.

Highly stretchable large-area sensors.

Large-area flexible electronic devices.

Inkjet-printed stretchable electrodes.

Stretchable, biocompatible and biodegradable substrates.

Wireless sensors and networks.

Structural monitoring.

Energy harvesting and storage

RF, piezo and thermal harvesting.

Flexible PV cells.

Printed PV cells.

Printed flexible energy harvesting devices.

OLED lighting.

Novel interconnects.

Printable batteries and supercapacitors.

Flexible thermoelectric devices.

Smart wearables

Smarter and lighter wearable consumer electronics.

Stretchable/ultra-flexible electronics.

Fitness monitoring.

Biosensors for sports.

Automotive

Integrated dashboards.

Flexible OLEDs.

Healthcare and medical

Health monitoring devices, including intelligent patches and bandages for medical treatments.

Flexible X-ray imaging.

On-body ECG monitoring.

Biosensors and electronics to interface biological tissue.

Artificial skins.

Printed and Flexible Sensors for Vital Signs Monitoring.

Development areas covered include:

New organic semiconducting materials for organic electronics.

Conductive inks for 2D and 3D printed devices.

Flexible IGZO backplanes.

Stretchable thermoformed inks.

OTFTs (organic thin-film transistors).

Solution processed polymer semiconductors for thin-film transistors.

Transparent conducting films (TCF) for touch sensors.

Organic thin film transistors (OTFT).

Organic photodetectors (OPD).

Nanomaterials based printed, flexible and stretchable electronics and applications.

Graphene for flexible electronics.

Flexible transparent conductive electrodes for Organic Devices.

Hybrid transparent conductors for deformable displays.

Report contents include:

Current and future printable, flexible and stretchable products.

Advanced materials used in printable, flexible and stretchable electronics and sensors.

Stage of commercialization for applications, from basic research to market entry. Markets covered include conductive inks, wearables and IoT, medical & healthcare sensors, electronic clothing & smart apparel, energy harvesting & storage, electronics components and flexible displays.

Market drivers and trends.

Market figures for conductive inks, by materials type and revenues

Market figures for inkjetable conductive inks

Global market revenues for wearable electronics.

Global transparent conductive electrodes market forecast by materials type.

Addressable market for smart textiles and wearables in medical and healthcare.

Market for thin film, flexible and printed batteries.

Global smart clothing and apparel market revenues.

Global market for flexible OLED displays.

Over 250 in-depth company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Research Methodology



3 Printable, Flexible And Stretchable Electronic Materials And Composites



4 Printable, Flexible And Stretchable Conductive Inks



5 Wearable Electronics And Internet Of Things (IoT)



6 Medical And Healthcare Sensors And Wearables



7 Electronic Clothing And Apparel



8 Energy Storage And Conversion



9 Displays And Electronic Components



