Technavio's latest market research report on the global critical incident monitoring UAV market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global critical incident monitoring UAV market will grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. Benefits offered by UAVs for public safety applications will be a major factor driving the market's growth.

Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of UAVs for critical incident monitoring, to reach areas that are not accessible by human personnel or pose a threat to their life. UAVs are ideal for high-risk or remote emergency situations to assist first response teams in helping victims more efficiently. It is expected that there will be an increase in the demand for critical incident monitoring UAVs by law enforcement agencies of cities, towns, and municipalities that are facing hurdles such as strained budgets and scarcity of resources like first response equipment and personnel.

The three emerging market trends driving the global critical incident monitoring UAV market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging

Emergence of players that train UAV operators

Increase in focus of the RaaS model

Improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging

The forecast period will see improvement in market penetration, as more end-users are expected to invest in UAVs to capitalize on capabilities such as photogrammetry. It enables users to extract information about the environment by overlapping imagery, allowing users to see images from two perspectives. The forecast period will also see developments in software and hardware advances that make photogrammetry easy. Also, the emergence of hyperspectral imagery to ensure that there are more accuracy and improvement in the quality of images captured is expected in the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "There will also be improvements in thermal imaging technologies. There is expected to be an increase in the adoption of thermographic cameras that use a long-infrared range of the electromagnetic spectrum for better detection of humans and warm-blooded animals."

Global critical incident monitoring UAV market segmentation

This market research report segments the global cellular M2M module market based on product (software and services, and hardware) and end-user (military and civilian). The report also provides a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects based on the geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The software and services segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 56% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by more than 7% by 2022. The hardware segment will grow to account for 51% of the market in 2022.

The military segment was the leading end-user segment in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 68%, which is expected to increase to over 70% by 2022.

The Americas was the largest region for the global critical incident monitoring UAV market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 63%, followed by EMEA and APAC with an approximate market share of 23% and 14% respectively.

