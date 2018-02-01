The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2027: Volumes, Competitive Landscape, Commercial Prospects, Applications and Producer Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report at over 970 pages long, offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology.



This edition includes new sections covering nanotech in flexible and stretchable electronics, smart materials and self-healing coatings and materials. Plus expanded sections on graphene, nanocellulose and single-walled carbon nanotubes.



The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2027.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Introduction



3 Executive Summary



4 Nanomaterials Regulations



5 Global Funding and Policy



6 Patenting



7 The Global Market for Nanomaterials



8 Markets for Nanomaterials

9 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzhp8l/the_global_market?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716