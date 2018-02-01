

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Thursday, but slipped into negative territory around midday and finished the day firmly in the red. The weak performance of the pharma heavyweights pressured the overall market.



The early gains came as investors had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The central bank kept rates unchanged, but hinted at a possible March rate hike. Traders are looking forward to the release of the US jobs report for January tomorrow.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.48 percent Thursday and finished at 9,290.92. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.36 percent.



Index heavyweight Roche tumbled 2.8 percent. The company reported full year core earnings per share were 15.34 francs, compared to 14.53 francs a year ago. Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, sales are expected to grow in the stable to low-single digit range and core earnings per share are targeted to grow high-single digit



Novartis also weakened by 0.8 percent, while Nestlé ended the day unchanged.



Lonza was up in early trade, but finished lower by 2.7 percent. The stock dropped by 5.9 percent yesterday after posting disappointing financial results.



Aryzta increased by 2.2 percent, but had been up by as much as 6 percent during the day. The bakery group reported the sale of its Big Texas and Cloverhill brands to Hostess Brands.



The financials bounced back after yesterday's pullback. Credit Suisse advanced 1.6 percent, while Julius Baer, ??UBS and Swiss Life climbed 0.8 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.5 percent.



Swatch Group rose 0.2 percent and Richemont close up by 0.7 percent.



Dufry gained 0.6 percent after it launched its US subsidiary Hudson Group on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX