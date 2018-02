SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of eBay (EBAY) have seen further upside over the course of the trading day on Thursday after gapping open sharply higher. eBay is currently up by 14.4 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The advance by eBay comes after the e-commerce giant reported fourth quarter results that matched analyst estimates and provided upbeat guidance for the current quarter.



