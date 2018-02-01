Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the continuation of its transformation through the evolution of its Solution Hub leadership teams and the implementation of its Regional Leadership Model. These moves are the next step in Publicis Groupe's strategy aimed at breaking down silos while strengthening our vertical practices in order to best serve our clients.

At Publicis Health, Alexandra von Plato, a member of Publicis Groupe's Management Committee, is appointed CEO, responsible for leading Publicis Health's 17 agency brands in 40 offices across the globe. Nick Colucci, who has served as CEO since 2007, will act as Chairman of Publicis Health and oversee a transition period until the end of the year.

At Publicis Communications, Nick Colucci will also take on the new role of COO of Publicis Communications North America to partner with Andrew Bruce, CEO, in the transformation of Publicis Communications North America. This move comes as Andrew expands his duties to take responsibility of the Publicis Groupe North America strategy and growth team. Andrew will supervise the Groupe's Global Client Leaders (GCL) in the region and focus on building and developing transformative solutions for the Groupe's major clients across North America.

At Leo Burnett Worldwide, part of Publicis Communications, Mark Tutssel, Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, is appointed Executive Chairman. Rich Stoddart, currently President of Leo Burnett Worldwide, is leaving to pursue a new venture. Mark's appointment reinforces the importance of creativity at the heart of Publicis Groupe's offering.

At a regional level, Loris Nold, currently COO of Publicis Communications APAC MEA, is promoted to the newly created role of CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC and will oversee all of Publicis Groupe's operations in the Asia Pacific market. He will work closely with our leaders in the region, to drive greater integration across Publicis Groupe's capabilities, transform its relationships with existing clients, win the trust of new ones and of course cultivate and attract the best talent across its agencies and disciplines.

Arthur Sadoun said: "As we continue on our journey to be the market leaders in marketing and business transformation, these appointments will allow Publicis Groupe to reinforce our global practices while further breaking down silos at country and regional level. This is a key priority for us in order to constantly build on the quality of the expertise we deliver to our clients in a seamless way."

