Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: PUB, FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces today the appointment of Loris Nold as CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC, strengthening the Groupe's ambition to develop its activities further in this strategic region and to become the trusted partner of its clients worldwide.

This appointment is the next step in the implementation of Publicis Groupe's Country Leadership Model, which was launched in April 2017 with the appointment of Agathe Bousquet as President of Publicis Groupe France. Since then, Publicis Groupe has appointed Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, Emmanuele Saffirio, President of Publicis Groupe Italy, and John Dixon, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

In his role as CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC, Loris Nold will oversee all of Publicis Groupe's operations in the Asia Pacific market, from Publicis Communications, to Publicis Media, Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Health. He will be responsible for ensuring that the Groupe brings to life its vision of being its clients' indispensable partner in their transformation. Loris will begin in his new role immediately, and will continue to report to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman CEO of Publicis Groupe.

Loris will work closely with the APAC leadership team to drive greater integration across Publicis Groupe's capabilities, transform its relationship with existing clients, win the trust of new ones and of course cultivate and attract the best talent across its agencies and disciplines.

Loris joined Publicis Groupe in 2003 and has been working in Asia since 2013, when he was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Worldwide for Asia Pacific, Africa, Israel and Turkey. In 2016 he took on the role of Global COO of Publicis Communications, in charge of APAC and MEA. Most recently, he was appointed to the Management Committee of Publicis Groupe.

"Loris is a great leader and ran the activities of Publicis Communications in APAC and MEA with great success. With his appointment as CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC, we will continue to accelerate in APAC in order to support our ambition, with a clear priority on our expertise and Digital Business Transformation at the core of the Groupe's offering," said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

"We've seen the emergence of incredibly ambitious global brands out of APAC in the past few years and we must absolutely play a central role in their transformation. I am incredibly grateful to Arthur for this opportunity and I look forward to working with our talented leadership teams across the region to accelerate growth and drive transformation for our clients," added Loris Nold.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics Digitas), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

