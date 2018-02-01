6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit to feature former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and UK Secretary of Health, Jeremy Hunt

Global leaders, patient safety experts, hospital and medical technology CEOs and patient advocates will gather to address the challenges that cause medical errors and preventable deaths in hospitals worldwide at the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit in London on February 23-25, 2018. And now, they'll be joined by the leading voice in global health, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who will deliver keynote remarks at the Summit.

"WHO's work is about promoting health, keeping the world safe and serving the vulnerable," Dr. Tedros said. "We are fighting to ensure the health of people as a basic human right. Medical errors affect nearly one in ten patients worldwide. Working together with our global partners to raise awareness and eliminate preventable medical errors is an important step to improve the health of people around the world."

Elected in 2017, Dr. Tedros is the first WHO Director-General elected from multiple candidates by the World Health Assembly, and the first person from the WHO African Region to serve as WHO's chief technical and administrative officer.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Tedros provide his support in eliminating preventable patient deaths in our hospitals," says Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "The goal of the new millennium isn't just access to health care, but access to a health care system that systematically delivers safety and dignity to the patients. Dr. Tedros has a bold vision for the future of patient care. His presence and support will help our mutual goal of safe patient care for all."

At the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit, leading physicians, hospital administrators, medical technology manufacturers and patient advocates from around the world will share the latest advances and challenges in patient safety. They will also release the first evidence-based Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) for identifying and treating sepsis in developing countries. Other APSS released will address falls, unnecessary C-sections, person and family engagement as well as nasogastric feeding and draining tube placement and verification.

Last year, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation revealed that commitments by over 3,500 hospitals across 43 countries resulted in saving 69,519 patients from preventable deaths in 2016. These hospitals have committed to implementing evidence-based APSS or other patient saving processes to prevent errors.

