sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.02.2018 | 19:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

MANCHESTER and LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 January 2018, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue23,660,891
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury-
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation23,660,891

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 February 2018

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


© 2018 PR Newswire