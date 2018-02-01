Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic sanitary napkins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Organic Sanitary Napkins Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is healthy alternative for conventional sanitary napkins. Sanitary napkins are essential for women during menstruation as they help them carry on with their day-to-day activities. Conventional sanitary napkins, which originated in the early 1800s, were rapidly adopted ever due to the flexibility and comfort that they offered. However, side effects associated with their prolonged use could cause issues related to the health of women.



One trend in the market is availability of eco-friendly incinerators for easy disposal. The disposal of sanitary napkins is a major issue in many countries as the affordability of incinerators and their maintenance are concerns. The development of eco-friendly incinerators that are made from clay and mud and help in the disposal of organic sanitary napkins is addressing this issue.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is brand loyalty toward conventional napkins. Sanitary napkins are intimate products for women. Hence, there is a preference for brands. Sanitary napkins are usually suggested by mothers or friends who prefer brands based on popularity and need. The introduction of conventional napkins changed the perception about menstruation and provided flexibility for women to carry on with their day-to-day activities.



Key vendors

Bodywise

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex

Corman

Unicharm

Unilever

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



