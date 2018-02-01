The latest market research report by Technavioon the global e-textile market predicts a CAGR of around 25% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global e-textile market based on end-user (military and defense, architecture, sports and fitness, transportation, fashion and entertainment, and medical and healthcare) and by application (passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile). The report also presents an analysis of the market's growth prospects across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global e-textile market, according to Technavio consumer and retail researchers:

High demand for health-monitoring wearables: a major market driver

In 2017, the military and defense end-user segment dominated the market by occupying over 26% share

The Americas dominated the global e-textile market with over 45% share in 2017

Jabil, Ohmatex, Schoeller Switzerland, and Sensoria are the leading players in the market

High demand for health-monitoring wearables: a major market driver

High demand for health-monitoring wearables is one of the major factors driving the global e-textile market. The global e-textile market is expected to experience tremendous growth in the medical and healthcare sector. This growth is likely to be driven by the rising demand for smart apparels and high-performance health monitoring equipment. E-textiles are used in designing and manufacturing of sportswear for extreme sports, running, and skiing; artificial turfs and related products; sports footwear; parachute fabric; and sleeping bags.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for apparel and textile research, "The introduction of high-functional e-textiles is enabling in monitoring and improving the overall health of an individual. This will lead to the high adoption of these wearables during the forecast period. Moreover, these e-textiles are also used in personal protective equipment and apparels to reduce the extent of risks that users are exposed to and provide them with suitable environment-based external stimuli."

Military and defense: largest end-user in the e-textile market

In 2017, the global e-textile market was dominated by the military and defense segment, which accounted for a revenue share of over 26% of the overall market. During the forecast period, we expect this share to experience a slight increase, owing to the growing demand for fabrics with integrated electronic devices from this sector. The integration of electronic components and equipment to the fabric will help to reduce the weight of heavy materials, like batteries, used by soldiers.

Regional landscape

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 45% of the global e-textile market. The presence of many vendors in the Americas is one of the major reasons contributing to the growth of the market. The US is a major revenue generating country in this region and the world. EMEA and APAC accounted for a market share of around 29% and 25% respectively.

