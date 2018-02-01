The Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers' Million

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In the most exciting development within the Stayers' programme for many years, Weatherbys Hamilton has today announced a new initiative to celebrate, support and promote the staying horse - an animal that has defined the European thoroughbred for the last three hundred years.

The WH Stayers' Million is a prize of £1 million that will be awarded to the connections of a horse that having won one of four recognised prep races in May - Longines Sagaro Stakes (Ascot), Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes (Chester), Yorkshire Cup (York) or the Matchbook Henry II Stakes (Sandown Park) - then goes on to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, the Qatar Goodwood Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in July and the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York's Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival in August.

The £1 million would be split between the connections of the successful horse, with 70% awarded to the owner and 30% divided equally between the trainer, stable staff, breeder and jockey.

The origins of thoroughbred racing are founded on the Stayer with the original match races often taking place over extended distances. The legendary Eclipse (foaled in 1764), features in almost all the pedigrees of the modern thoroughbred and he habitually raced at distances of three to four miles.

Despite the recent trend towards breeding more precocious horses for shorter distances, it is the Stayers who remain for many the real Trojans of the turf. Their battles over nearly two miles or more have made magnificent spectacles and live long in the memory. Many feel that it is imperative for the health and diversity of the European thoroughbred that these bloodlines are perpetuated and cherished. It is hoped that the WH Stayers' Million will help rekindle the fortunes of the Stayer.

The races that comprise the WH Stayers' Million have been won by horses whose names still resonate through their heroism, their toughness and the longevity of their careers;

Le Moss, Double Trigger, Sagaro, Ardross and Yeats to name a few. More recently, who can forget the scenes surrounding the Queen's Estimate winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013 or the epic battle between Big Orange and Order of St George in the same race last year.

Weatherbys Hamilton is an insurance broker that specialises in the insurance of horses, as well as houses, farms and estates. Its reputation is founded on knowledge and exceptional service. The object of The WH Stayers' Million is to emphasise the great spectacle of staying races and encourage breeders and owners to continue producing and racing the type of horse on which the thoroughbred was founded.

The Prize

The WH Stayers' Million is a prize of £1 million that will be awarded to the connections of a horse that having won one of four recognised prep races in May - Longines Sagaro Stakes (Ascot), Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes (Chester), Yorkshire Cup (York) or the Matchbook Henry II Stakes (Sandown Park) - then goes on to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, the Qatar Goodwood Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in July and the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York's Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival in August.

The £1 million would be split as follows between the following connections: 70% to the owner, 7.50% to the trainer, 7.50% to the stable staff, 7.50% to the breeder and 7.50% to the jockey (split 1/3rd per race if there is a different jockey in the three principal races).

THE PRELIMINARY RACES The four preliminary races all take place at intervals in May and are recognised preparatory races for the season's feature staying races:

i) The Longines Sagaro Stakes: Ascot, Group 3, 2 miles, 4 year olds and up 2nd May 2018

Formerly known as the Paradise Stakes, it was renamed the Sagaro Stakes in 1978 after Sagaro, the winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in each of the preceding three seasons. Several winners of the Longines Sagaro Stakes have won the Gold Cup in the same season, the most recent being Estimate in 2013.

ii) The Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes: Chester, Group 3, 1 mile 5 furlongs, 4 year olds and up. 10th May 2018

The race is named after Ormonde, an unbeaten Triple Crown winner owned and bred by the Duke of Westminster at his Eaton Hall Stud in Cheshire. It is run during Chester's May meeting and is used as stepping stone for major races of 1 1/2 miles + later in the season. In recent years it has been won by leading stayers such as Brown Panther and Dartmouth.

iii) The Yorkshire Cup: York, Group 2, 1 mile 6 furlongs, 4 year olds and up. 18th May 2018

First run in 1927, it takes place during York's Dante Festival and its winners include legendary hoses such as Classic Cliché (Gold Cup at Royal Ascot winner), Kayf Tara (Dual Gold Cup at Royal Ascot winner) and Red Cadeaux (2nd 3 times in the Melbourne Cup). In 2017 it was won by the Queen's Dartmouth who was beaten by a nose in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup in the same year.

iv) The Matchbook Henry II Stakes: Sandown Park, Group 3, 2 miles, 4 year olds and up. 24th May 2018

First run in 1963 this race is an established trial for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and was won by Big Orange in 2017 on his way to victory in the Royal Ascot showpiece in June. Persian Punch, a winner of both the Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup in 2001, won it three years in succession.

The Main Events

i) Gold Cup at Royal Ascot: Ascot, Group 1, Two miles four furlongs, 4 year olds and up. 21st June 2018

England's most prestigious race for Stayers is the centrepiece of the Royal Meeting and was first run in 1807, sandwiched between Trafalgar and Waterloo. It has been won by owners and trainers from England, Ireland, France and Italy. Yeats won it a record four times 2006-2009.

ii) The Qatar Goodwood Cup: Goodwood, Group 1, Two miles, 3 year olds and up. 31st July 2018

First run in 1808, a year after the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, it is a natural progression for the winner of that race. It takes place during the Qatar Goodwood Festival and is normally around five to six weeks after Ascot. Double Trigger won the race three times between 1995-98 - having also competed in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in three out of those four years.

iii) The Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup: York, Group 2, Two miles, 3 year olds + 24th August 2018

Weatherbys Hamilton has sponsored the Lonsdale Cup since 2013 and it is run during the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival at the end of August. The third and final leg of The WH Stayers' Million has been won by top class stayers' such as Further Flight, Persian Punch, Celeric and Royal Rebel and is a fitting conclusion to the series.

The Records

Although the records do not give us a previous winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup in the same season, they do show a number that have won both the Gold Cup and the Goodwood Cup and would presumably have been given the chance of winning the Lonsdale Cup if the bonus had been in existence. These include Le Moss (1979 & 1980), Ardross (1981), Gildoran (1984), Sadeem (1988), Double Trigger (1995) and Yeats (2006 & 2008).

In 1995 Double Trigger covered himself in further glory by also winning two of the preliminary races - the Sagaro and Henry II Stakes and finishing third in The Yorkshire Cup. He was a truly remarkable horse that embodied all the finest qualities of the Stayer. Further Flight (1992) notched up the Goodwood Cup/Lonsdale Cup double but pride of place must go to Persian Punch in 2001 who was only beaten a head by Royal Rebel in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot before going on to win both the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup.

Royal Rebel, Kayf Tara and Big Orange have all won two out of three of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, Goodwood Cup and Lonsdale Cup treble but not in the same year.

Leading European Stayers

- leading performers from 2017 who could play a significant role in this division in 2018.

Big Orange

Michael Bell / W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley

An admirable globetrotter who gained his first success at the top level when coming out on top in an epic battle with Order of St George in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last June. That form was reversed in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup but he is still a top performer on his day.

Capri

Aidan O'Brien / Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor

Enjoyed a successful three-year-old campaign in both the UK and Ireland last year, winning the Irish Derby at the Curragh at the expense of Cracksman before reigning supreme in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Desert Skyline

David Elsworth / C. Benham, D. Whitford, L. Quinn & K. Quinn

Progressive winner of last season's Group 2 Doncaster Cup, having been placed behind Big Orange in the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and Marmelo in the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay. Now turned 4yo, a likely contender for this year's Cup races with a trainer well-versed in bringing on horses in this division.

Harbour Law

Laura Mongan / Mrs Jackie Cornwell

Was unraced as a juvenile but progressed sharply as a three-year-old for his current stable, ending 2016 with Classic success in the St Leger. He produced a career-best effort when third behind Big Orange and Order of St George in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Ice Breeze

Pascal Bary / Mr K. Abdullah

Only made his racecourse debut in April 2017 and he progressed throughout the campaign to win twice at Group 2 level. Ended the year by putting in a career-best effort when defeating Vazirabad in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Saint-Cloud.

Idaho

Aidan O'Brien / Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs J. Magnier

Placed in the Derby in 2016 behind Harzand, this son of Galileo has some very strong form in the book, without having won a Group 1, and would be a fascinating contender were he to be stepped up in trip.

Montaly

Andrew Balding / Farleigh Racing

Streetwise campaigner who has won five of his 23 career starts. He took his form to new heights last term, beginning the campaign with a victory off a rating off 99 in the Chester Cup and producing his most impressive performance when landing the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup from Dartmouth in the summer.

Mount Moriah

Ralph Beckett / Mr Norman Brunskill

He progressed steadily through the handicap ranks earlier in his career, winning three on the spin and earning himself the right to compete at Pattern level. He's since posted solid efforts in defeat behind Order of St George in both the Irish St. Leger (third) and Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot (fourth).

Order of St George

Aidan O'Brien / M. Tabor, D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, L. Williams

Confirmed himself as Europe's best stayer when winning the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day in October last year. This multiple Group One winner, who has amassed more than £1m in career earnings, is very much a force to be reckoned with in this sphere for leading connections.

Raheen House

Brian Meehan / Mr J. L. Day

A Group 3 and Listed winner last season, this son of Sea The Stars looked to be at his best when tackling marathon distances and, at the age of just four, could have plenty more to offer for Brian Meehan. Decent ground suits and he is fancied to be dining at the top table in all of the top-class staying contests this year. Rekindling

Joseph Patrick O'Brien / Mr Lloyd J. Williams

Had a very consistent season, apart from a blip in the Derby, culminating with success in the Melbourne Cup. Only a four-year-old, he looks open to further improvement and can make his mark in the staying division.

Stradivarius

John Gosden / Mr B. E. Nielsen

Won the Goodwood Cup as a three-year-old and that followed his Queen's Vase victory at Royal Ascot. His 2017 campaign finished with two third-placed finishes in the St Leger and the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Thomas Hobson

Willie Mullins / Mrs S. Ricci

A creditable sixth in the Melbourne Cup back in November, the eight-year-old won valuable handicaps at Fairyhouse and Royal Ascot and finished second in the Grade 2 Doncaster Cup in September. He looks to be getting better with age.

Torcedor

Jessica Harrington / Te Akau Torcedor

Improved considerably for stepping up in trip last season and nearly caused a shock when almost winning on Champions Day at Ascot. He will undoubtedly prove a force to be reckoned with.

Vazirabad

Alain de Royer-Dupré / H.H. Aga Khan

A dual winner of the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Saint Cloud who only found one too good in his bid for a hat-trick in that race last October. Has also won the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on two occasions, while another victory at the highest level came in the Prix du Cadran last year.

Wicklow Brave

Willie Mullins / Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd

A globe-trotting dual-purpose veteran who can boast successes in the Grade 1 Irish St. Leger and Punchestown Champion Hurdle on his CV. He was far from disgraced in a number of big races in both codes last season, including the Melbourne Cup and Goodwood Cup on the flat, and the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

About Weatherbys Hamilton

Weatherbys Hamilton is an insurance broker specialising in all the needs of private clients, from horses to houses, cars to castles and brings the highest level of personal service to everything it does. It is a partnership that combines a group of talented and motivated insurance professionals with the Weatherbys group, which has been synonymous with the administration of British racing since 1770.

Weatherbys Hamilton provides an energetic and innovative insurance service to clients from its five offices in Newmarket, London, Wellingborough, Swindon and Penrith. At a time of growing anonymity in the insurance sector, where brokers are consolidating and becoming increasingly corporate, all too often the interests of shareholders seem to override those of the clients. That is exactly the opposite at Weatherbys Hamilton where the interests of our clients are, and will remain, at the heart of everything we do.

www.weatherbyshamilton.co.uk/