European fresh produce distributor Total Produce has entered into a binding agreement that would see it acquire a 45% equity stake in the Dole Food Company from its chairman and chief executive David Murdock for a total cash consideration of $300m. Dole, one of the world's largest fresh produce companies, generated revenues of $4.45bn and an adjusted EBITDA of $237m in the twelve months ended 7 October 2017, meaning the stake implied an enterprise value of approximately $2bn. Dole's management ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...