sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,39 Euro		-0,04
-1,65 %
WKN: A0LEN8 ISIN: IE00B1HDWM43 Ticker-Symbol: T7O 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLE FOOD COMPANY INC--
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC2,39-1,65 %