Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) ("Corporación América Airports" or the "Company"), a global airport operator, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 28,571,429 common shares of the Company at $17.00 per common share. The Company is selling 11,904,762 shares and the selling shareholder is selling 16,666,667 shares. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,285,714 shares to cover over-allotments.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 1, 2018 under the symbol "CAAP."

Oppenheimer, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint book-runners and Santander is acting as co-manager in the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form F-1. A final prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained from the underwriters.

The Prospectus can be obtained from Oppenheimer Co. Inc., 85 Broad Street, New York, New York 10004, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, telephone: +1 (212) 667-8563, or via e-mail: EquityProspectus@opco.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, e-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 (800) 831-9146; Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: +1 (866) 471-2526, or via e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corporación América Airports S.A.

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private sector airport operator in the world based on the number of airports under management and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2016, it served 71.8 million passengers.

