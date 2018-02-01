Pegasus Food Futures to Showcase Pioneering Crop Growing Method to Promote Global Food Security

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Pegasus Food Futures will be showcasing their pioneering hydroponic farming capability at the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture, in Abu Dhabi on February 5th and 6th.

- With the world population set to grow from 7.3 billion to 8.5 billion by 2030 and 11.2 billion by 2100, an agricultural solution to the growing food needs of the population is essential.

- Hydroponic farming is an innovative, soil-less system that uses up to 90% less water than conventional farming, uses less land producing high yields of sustainably high quality, reasonably priced crops.

- Farms in arid areas such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can make the most of the long hours of sunlight, providing the region with crops and reducing the need to rely on expensive imports.

- Visit the Pegasus Food Futures stand at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre and hear farming, technology and business specialist James Yau give an expert talk on Combining Operations and Finance to Provide Best Fit Solutions: Bringing the Offline of Traditional Farming Online at the Controlled Environments and Indoor Farming conference session at 11.30am on 5th February.

Leading owner and operator of hydroponic farming facilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Pegasus Food Futures will be showcasing their pioneering hydroponic farming facilities at the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture (GFIA) Exhibition in Abu Dhabi on February 5th and 6th at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre.

Their primary goal is to provide security for our food and agricultural future. Through continued investment into hydroponic farming technology, techniques and innovation they aim to support food security by growing sustainable and consistent produce that offers consumers a high quality, reasonably priced and fresh harvest each and every time.

Hydroponics explained

The hydroponic system is a soil-less culture for crops in which water and nutrients are delivered directly to the roots of the plant, dispensing with the need for the plant to expend precious energy growing long roots through the soil to reach these vital ingredients. Produce is grown in advanced, environmentally- friendly greenhouses, equipped with technology that controls and monitors each plant's nutrient intake with optimum accuracy. The design of the hydroponic farming systems ensures that the system uses up to 90% less water than traditional agriculture. Not only does this preserve precious natural resources, it also helps to reduce costs. This is particularly important for farms located in arid regions like the GCC, where water is scarce. Hydroponic farms in such regions can make use of the long periods of natural sunlight and produce affordable crops that reduce the need for the region to rely on expensive imports. Moreover, the controlled conditions mean the crops require no pesticides and produce consistently high yields.

A hydroponic farm can continue functioning for more than 100 consecutive years, resulting in a secure, stable source of both food and employment for the local area.

The Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture

Pegasus Food Futures will be exhibiting at GFIA on Feb5th and6th and the farming and business expert James Yau will be giving a talk on Combining Operations and Finance to Provide Best Fit Solutions: Bringing the Offline of Traditional Farming Online at the Controlled Environments and Indoor Farming conference session at 11.30am on 5th February.

James Yau has 20 years' experience in management consulting in North America and Asia. In early 2009, he established and operated more than 10 farms within Asia Pacific. In 2013, he founded a retail chain to sell safe, high quality food produce in Hong Kong. During 2016, he partnered with a well-established Hong Kong wholesale company and penetrated the south China region which now trades over 65 million kilos annually. With extensive knowledge of financing and operating farms combined with technological expertise, James offers a unique opportunity to learn about how to bring traditional farming online.

Exhibition attendees can visit the Pegasus Food Futures stand in B20 and attend James' talk in the Conference Theatre, with the session starting at 11:30pm, Monday, 5 February.

Currently, hydroponic farming comprises only 1% of world agriculture. There is huge room for expansion of this innovative, sustainable solution to the problem of the growing demand for food. Pegasus Food Futures are keen to expand their portfolio and will be on hand to talk to farmers and investors alike.

About hydroponic farming

The System

The Pegasus Food Futures System (PFFS) combines intellectual property, seed germination processes and bespoke nutrient formulas that produce superior crops compared to competitors. From 2013 this system has been refined and adapted with continued investment into innovation ensuring that Pegasus Food Futures remains the market leader in the Europe, Middle East and Africa.

With further farms under construction in Europe the PFFS has been further modified through research and development, investing in people and recruiting new skills into the team. The system and team now has an impressive track record in hydroponic farming technology and the ability to produce a wide range of fresh salad items, soft fruits, herbs and vegetables.

The PFFS needs to also incorporate other key elements which will ensure all of our farms work under a defined efficiency and produce a stable, sustainable, high quality produce each and every harvest.

The controlled environment

Having the right environment is essential for the hydroponic farm. Key elements to a proper environment include humidity, temperature, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), and air circulation/exchange. Most crops grow and bloom according to the amount of light they are given. Generally produce require 10-12 hours of sunlight per day. PFFS uses natural lighting (sunlight) and this is achieved by building our farms in locations where there is an abundance of natural sunlight throughout the year.

All living things need space in which to live, grow, and reproduce. Different crops have different spacing requirements so the growing frames are specifically designed for each crop that is grown.

The water that supplies the plants is tightly monitored and controlled, from the pH to the nutrient balance, which varies throughout the growing cycle. The PFFS uses a unique formula for nutrients, specific to each crop and stage of the growing cycle, enabling the ideal produce to be grown.

About Pegasus Food Futures

What's New?

In 2017 Pegasus Food Futures acquired farms in Abu Dhabi, Ras-Al-Khaimah and two sites in Portugal. For more highlights of 2017, visit: http://pegasusfoodfutures.com/highlights-of-2017/

Social media and web

About GFIA

Cultivating Change.

Born with the belief that continuous innovation in agriculture is the only way to sustainably feed nine billion people by 2050, the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture has emerged as a global authority on sustainable food production, driving innovation through exhibitions and conferences across the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Since 2014, GFIA events have welcomed over 20,000 visitors and worked with over 50 globally significant partners committed to using the Forum as a catalyst for change.

Global Vision. Local Relevance.

Showcasing the latest game-changing innovations and technology, each GFIA exhibition and conference offers stakeholders a pioneering forum and marketplace to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration, recognition and year-round action between regional food producers, buyers, innovators, policy makers and investors.

Abu Dhabi.

At the centre of the arid world and with a rapidly growing population, the MENA region's need to address food security is more urgent than almost anywhere else. Hosting a large exhibition and free conference programme, GFIA Abu Dhabi will present the latest innovations and technologies to regional food producers across six key areas: indoor farming and hydroponics; date palm production; aquatech; livestock and animal health; smart honey production; and sustainable crops.

Part of UAE Innovations Month, GFIA Abu Dhabi is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and enjoys strategic support from Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

For more information, visit: http://innovationsinagriculture.com/