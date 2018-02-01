Global Glass Blocks Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global glass blocks market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Glass Blocks Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is glass blocks to generate electricity from solar heat. Electricity production is an important issue across the globe. For instance, the total indigenous production of electricity for IEA was 10,116 TWh for the Y2016. International Energy Agency (IEA), is a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization established under the framework of Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). IEA consists of 29-member countries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is usage of glass blocks in windows. Earlier it was used only in the factories, which later was adopted by the commercial and residential buildings. The foremost advantages of glass blocks are light and privacy. This makes them useful in residential, commercial, and industrial end-user segments.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cost of raw materials. Glass blocks have been popular in terms of reducing the energy cost, but its manufacturing process involves consumption of energy. Natural gas and few oil products are predominantly used in manufacturing glass. The maximum energy is used in the furnaces.

Key vendors

Bormioli Rocco

Corning

Mulia Industrindo

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

Seves

