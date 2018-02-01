SCF Partners is pleased to announce the strategic merger of its portfolio companies, Centurion Group, Oil Patch Group, SITE Energy Services and Waste Treatment Solutions, to create a formidable global player in the energy supply and infrastructure services market. The combined Centurion Group will operate from bases in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, the Caspian, Singapore, and Australia.

Each company will continue to operate under its existing brand name and the company will be headquartered in Aberdeen. Peter Stuart, SCF Managing Director, will step in as interim CEO with the current Centurion CFO, Euan Leask, assuming that role for the combined company. Colin Welsh will take on the role of Chairman with Sean Rice also joining the combined company board. Each of the existing company CEOs will continue to lead their respective businesses.

Each of the individual companies' lenders are supportive of the merger and have all participated in new term loan and revolving facilities for the combined company. The new facilities will provide the enlarged Centurion Group with greater financial flexibility and the opportunity to invest in accretive M&A and organic growth opportunities.

Centurion Group, led by CEO Keith Moorhouse, provides specialist rental equipment and services on a global scale to both the oil and gas and mining sectors. It comprises eight business units: Conserve Oilfield Services, ATR group, Safety and Technical Hydraulics, Jacks Winches, RentAir Offshore, Seanic Ocean Systems, Tristar Water Solutions, and Mining Camps Australia.

Oil Patch, led by CEO Jim Elzner, a provider of rental equipment and services to support oil and gas drilling and completion work, has operations throughout Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. The company focuses on accommodation and support services, downhole drill pipe and tubular rental products, and production testing and flow back.

SITE, led by CEO Lyle Reid, is a project solutions and integrated services provider that delivers remote access, infrastructure, and environmental services for construction and maintenance projects across Western Canada. The company operates nine branch offices serving the oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, renewable energy, power, and environmental sectors.

Waste Treatment Solutions, led by CEO Trevor Williams, is an integrated oilfield equipment supplier of combined sewage treatment, dual generator and lighting systems, packaged with work camps for remote rig camps, rig sites and completion sites in Alberta, British Columbia, and all of Western Canada's oil and gas industry.

About SCF Partners

Founded in 1989, SCF Partners ("SCF") provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build leading energy service and equipment companies that operate throughout the world. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has additional offices in Calgary, Singapore and Aberdeen. SCF currently oversees approximately $2 billion under management and has built more than 70 platform services companies, completing over 300 growth acquisitions, through partnerships with energy services and equipment entrepreneurs.

For additional information about SCF, please visit SCF's website at www.scfpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006267/en/

Contacts:

SCF Partners

Theresa Eaton, 713-227-7888

Managing Director

teaton@scfpartners.com