TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/18 -- The common shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will be delisted at the market close, February 2, 2018.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Les actions ordinaires de Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. seront radiees a la cloture des marches le 2 fevrier 2018.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming continuera d'etre negocie a la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Market Close/Cloture du marche Le 2 Date: fevrier/February 2018 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MTA

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



