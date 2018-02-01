Global Polyetheramine Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BASF, Dow Du Pont, Huntsman International, Qingdao IRO Surfactant, Yangzhou Chenhua New Material & Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyetheramine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyetheramine market to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polyetheramine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high adoption of diamine. There are different grades of polyetheramine available, namely monoamine, diamine, and triamine. Due to the presence of two amine groups, they are highly reactive and are used in various applications.



One trend in the market is growing wind power industry. Diamine (a type polyetheramine) is projected to be the fastest-growing segment for the global polyetheramine market during the forecast period. Diamine is extensively used in wind turbine blades. The use of polyetheramine-based composites in the wind energy industry is anticipated to boost the growth in the global polyetheramine market during the forecast period.



The growth in the wind energy industry is driven by the demand for greener and eco-friendly products and power solutions. in addition, strict government regulations in many countries are also fostering the industry for wind turbine based power energy to meet the power the supply demands of urbanization.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is introduction of greener products. The availability of biodegradable substitutes has been a major challenge for the polyetheramine market. Many countries in Europe and the Americas have come up with strict fuel emission and environmental regulations. These regulations and standards have increased the demand for efficient and cleaner fuel.



This has also increased the adoption of natural gas and liquid natural gas, which check the level of carbon emission. In addition, the environmental regulations are fostering new innovative techniques dedicated to providing energy efficiency. These products are the new, better substitutes for polyetheramine.



Key vendors

BASF

DowDuPont

Huntsman International

Qingdao IRO Surfactant

Yangzhou Chenhua New Material

Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



