Global Baby Diaper Pails Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Busch Systems International, Dorel Industries, Edgewell Personal Care, Mayborn, Munchkin & Pearhead

Feb. 1, 2018

The "Global Baby Diaper Pails Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby diaper pails market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Baby Diaper Pails Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising awareness of the importance of maintaining baby hygiene in developing countries. The increasing use of diaper pails to reduce smells, staining in a wet pail and better odor control will drive the market's growth. The growth in utilization of baby diaper pails will also lead to improvement in baby hygiene and rise in the sales volume of products such as cloth diaper pails in many developing countries such as India and China. This will lead to the growth of the cloth diaper pails market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in online sales of diaper pails. Due to the availability of many products and ease of shopping, the online market place is gaining popularity across the world. E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart offer a wide range of baby diaper pail products to cater to several consumers shopping online. The growth in the e-commerce industry will lead to the growth in the sales of baby diaper pails.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is intense competition from low priced alternatives and cheaper substitutes.



Key vendors

Busch Systems International

Dorel Industries

Edgewell Personal Care

Mayborn Group

Munchkin

Pearhead

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fs55l7/global_baby?w=5



