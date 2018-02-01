

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Twitter on Thursday that his State of the Union address on Tuesday was the most watched in history.



'Thank you for all of the nice compliments and reviews on the State of the Union speech. 45.6 million people watched, the highest number in history,' Trump tweeted.



He added, '@FoxNews beat every other Network, for the first time ever, with 11.7 million people tuning in. Delivered from the heart!'



The 45.6 million viewers highlighted by Trump match the number reported by global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen.



However, the report from Nielsen shows that several other addresses by presidents to a joint session of Congress had more viewers, including Trump's speech in 2017.



Trump's speech last year was not technically a State of the Union address but attracted more than two million more viewers than his speech earlier this week.



Nielsen found that several previous State of the Union addresses by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama also had higher ratings.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX