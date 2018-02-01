The "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape The Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical market in the Netherlands was valued at $7.1 Billion in 2009. It declined to $5.8 Billion in 2014 and is expected to further decline to $5.1 Billion in 2017.

The decline in value terms has primarily been driven by the increasing use of generic medicines. Between 2013 and 2016, the share of generics in the market reached 70% in terms of volume. Generic medicines are cheap and the lower costs of generics are the primary reason for declining valuation of the pharmaceutical market of Netherlands.

Specific therapeutic segments, such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and central nervous system drugs, dominate the market. In order to reduce the healthcare deficit, the government has focused on the use of generics as a cost-containment tool, and between 2013 and 2016, 70% of pharmacy-dispensed medicines were generics. Generic drugs account for 72-74% of all prescription drugs sold in 2016, which is high compared with other EU countries and an increase from 56.2% in 2008 and 63.3% 2012 (63.3%).

Whereas, medical device market was worth $2.7 Billion in 2009 and reached $3.5 Billion in 2016. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% from $3.6 Billion in 2017 to $4.3 Billion in 2021. The main segments are cardiovascular devices, ophthalmic devices, in vitro diagnostics, and orthopedic devices and wound care management.

Healthcare system in the Netherlands is well developed and efficient. Everyone contributes to the public health insurance scheme in accordance with their income, and all receive care according to their needs. Public health insurance is provided by private health insurers, which manages competition and makes it essential for providers to offer high-quality and efficient healthcare services to subscribers. All subscribers have the right to switch health insurance providers at the time of annual open enrollment, and insurers are obliged to accept all applications. Roughly 60% of the total healthcare budget is allocated to services provided under the Health Insurance Act.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Overview of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Markets

5 Market Access

6 Country Healthcare Landscape

7 Opportunities and Challenges

8 Appendix

