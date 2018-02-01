Third highest month ever for cleared volume

Highest January for cleared volume

Securities lending activity percent up 29 percent

Index options volume highest month ever

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that cleared contract volume in January was up 42 percent from January 2017 with 479,812,469 contracts. Average daily volume at OCC is up 35 percent in 2018 with 22,848,213 contracts. OCC cleared futures volume is up 23 percent in January with 11,907,702 contracts. OCC's stock loan program reported strong volume numbers with 233,482 transactions in January, up 29 percent from January 2017.

Options: Exchange-listed options volume reached 467,904,767 contracts in January, a 42 percent increase from January 2017. Year-to-date average daily options volume is up 36 percent from 2017 with 22,281,179 contracts.

Equity options volume in January was 411,650,134 contracts, up 41 percent from January 2017. This includes cleared ETF options volumeof 173,248,941 contracts last month, a 40 percent increase from January 2017 volume of 123,515,339 contracts. Index options volume in January was the highest month ever, up 52 percent from a year ago with 56,254,633 contracts.

Futures: Cleared futures volume at OCC in January was 11,907,702 contracts, a 23 percent increase from January 2017. This includes cleared Cboe bitcoin futures (XBT) volume of 150,406 contracts. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up 17 percent with 567,033 contracts.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity in January was up 29 percent in new loans from last year with 233,482 transactions. The average daily loan value cleared by OCC in January was $164,504,095,206.

For 2018 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME JANUARY 2018 Jan 2018 Jan 2017 Jan Total YTD. Avg. YTD. Avg. Avg. Daily Total Total Contract % Daily Daily Contract Contract Contract Change vs. Contract Contract Change Volume Volume 2017 2018 2017 vs. 2017 Equity Options 411,650,134 291,765,174 41.1% 19,602,387 14,588,259 34.4% ETF Options 173,248,941 123,515,339 40.3% 8,249,950 6,175,767 33.6% Index Options 56,254,633 36,918,385 52.4% 2,678,792 1,845,919 45.1% Total Options 467,904,767 328,683,559 42.4% 22,281,179 16,434,178 35.6% Total Futures 11,907,702 9,698,029 22.8% 567,033 484,901 16.9% Total Volume 479,812,469 338,381,588 41.8% 22,848,213 16,919,079 35.0%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

