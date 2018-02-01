The "Quarterly Beverage Tracker Third Quarter 2017: France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q3-17 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:

Top line consumption volumes for Q3-2017 vs Q3-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts for all beverage categories.

Carbonates consumption data for Q3-2017 vs Q3-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.

An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.

Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2017.

Scope

Less sun throughout August and September Q3-17 meant a decline in carbonates and beer sales

Significant decline of cola flavored carbonates

Decline in beer volumes in all retail channels except e-commerce in Q3-17

Less favorable weather during Q3-17 impacted sales of packaged water. Nevertheless, flavored still water continued on a positive trend, reflected in year on year growth

Although considered a niche category, enhanced water had two new entrants this quarter

Key Topics Covered:

1 At A Glance

2 Impact Of The Economic Situation

3 Highlights

4 Market Drivers

5 Market Trends

6 Soft Drinks Quarterly Update

7 Focus On Local Products: An Update On Soft Drinks With Country/Regional Provenance

8 Data Tables

10 Appendix

