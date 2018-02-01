The "Quarterly Beverage Tracker Third Quarter 2017: France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The France Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q3-17 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:
- Top line consumption volumes for Q3-2017 vs Q3-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts for all beverage categories.
- Carbonates consumption data for Q3-2017 vs Q3-2016, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2016 provisional data and 2017 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.
- An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.
- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2017.
Scope
- Less sun throughout August and September Q3-17 meant a decline in carbonates and beer sales
- Significant decline of cola flavored carbonates
- Decline in beer volumes in all retail channels except e-commerce in Q3-17
- Less favorable weather during Q3-17 impacted sales of packaged water. Nevertheless, flavored still water continued on a positive trend, reflected in year on year growth
- Although considered a niche category, enhanced water had two new entrants this quarter
Key Topics Covered:
1 At A Glance
2 Impact Of The Economic Situation
3 Highlights
4 Market Drivers
5 Market Trends
6 Soft Drinks Quarterly Update
7 Focus On Local Products: An Update On Soft Drinks With Country/Regional Provenance
8 Data Tables
10 Appendix
