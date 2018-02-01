The "Fuel Cards in Germany 2017: Market and Competitor Data and Insights into the Commercial Fuel Card Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Fuel Cards in Germany 2017" is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Germany.

Total number of service stations in Germany marginally rose by 0.3% in 2016 totaling 14,420 service stations. Over 42,000 new fuel cards were issued in 2016, totaling to 5,340,386 cards in the market. Of those cards, 47.6% were held by fleet vehicles and 52.4% by CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes rose by 4.0% in 2016 to 13.7 billion litres, continuing the rising trend which stated in 2008. Fuel card volumes account for 23.5% of total fuel sold in Germany in 2016, and will continue to grow towards 2022.

Over 290,000 new fuel cards will be issued between 2016 and 2022, totaling to 5,638,973 cards in the market. Of those cards, 49.3% will be held by fleet vehicles and 50.7% CRT vehicles. Fuel card volumes will rise by 18.8% between 2016 and 2022, totaling 16.3 billion litres in 2022. Fuel card volumes will account for 26.2% of total fuel sold in Germany in 2022, as it increases annually between 2016 and 2022.

Top five fuel card operators made up 74.7% of fuel card volumes in 2016 as they all offer large card acceptance networks and services such as online monitoring and toll payments. Shell remained the dominant fuel card market leader as it increase its market share accounting for 20.8% in 2016, as clients were drawn to its large domestic card network and international network in surrounding countries.

Shell is the largest fleet card operator, selling 24.8% of fleet volumes and DKV is the largest CRT card operator 33.4% of CRT volumes sold in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Top 5 Market Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Shares Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis Appendix

Companies Mentioned

