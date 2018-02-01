The "Republic of Ireland Beer and Cider Market Insights 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Republic of Ireland Beer and Cider Market Insights 2017 report provides a complete overview of the Republic of Ireland beer and cider industry structure offering a comprehensive insight into historical background trends, 2016 performance and 2017 outlook.

Scope

2011-2016 actual detailed beer consumption volume data by segment, brand, brewer, packaging and distribution (on-/off-premise), with 2017 forecasts.

Value by distribution channel 2011-2016, with 2017 forecasts.

Overview of the competitive landscape in the beer and cider market, with analysis of key company performance.

Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind both current and emerging trends in the beer and cider market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Context

3. Emerging Trends

4. Brands and Private Label

5. Market Share by Brewer

6. Packaging Trends

7. Channel and Pricing Trends

8. Marketing and Innovation

9. Outlook

10. Appendices:

11. Methodology

12. Product Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Diageo, Ireland

Heineken Ireland

Molson Coors Ireland

C&C Gleeson

Richmond Marketing

C&C (Ireland)

Comans Wholesale Ltd

