New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the launch of its NetworkNewsWire Prime program designed to provide private and public companies access to core corporate communications solutions through a unique, discounted membership model.

Top Benefits of NNW Prime Membership

20% off U.S. State & Local, U.S. National and Canadian distribution via NetworkWire

Professional, in-house press release enhancement Team to ensure maximum impact

Third-party media coverage via article syndication to more than 5,000 news outlets

Social media dissemination via the 30 brands part of InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Ongoing editorials to stay active on news websites in-between press releases

Professionally written profile featured in prime position at NetworkNewsWire

Priority VIP service to ensure fast service and distribution via dedicated support team

Further discounts on audio press releases, research report package and more

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Prime

"Utilizing press releases as a stand-alone communication strategy simply fails to achieve the exponential impact it once did," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Content Marketing for NNW. "An effective strategy now requires a dynamic combination of quality content and distribution, ongoing media coverage, and social media. Unfortunately, the traditional approach to public relations makes this far too costly for many businesses. NNW Prime's unique membership model is a new solution that integrates these key components to provide a powerful corporate communications package at an affordable cost."

All NNW Prime members gain access to NetworkNewsWire's suite of wire solutions, article syndication to thousands of strategic distribution points, a Team of professional press release specialists, nearly 1.8 million social media followers, and a full suite of corporate communications solutions. Additionally, there is no limit on word count and no limit on the number of press releases that can be issued.

"We believe this program will change the news business forever," added Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications. "The ability to offer a comprehensive program like this was not accomplished overnight. For more than 12 years, our core Team has carefully developed the myriad of individual components that make NNW Prime so special. With a single membership, companies can now gain everything needed to be successful in mainstream media channels."

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

