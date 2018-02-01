The global media planning software marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global media planning software market segmentation by deployment and geography

Technavio's report on the global media planning software market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by deployment, which includes deployment such as on-premises and cloud-based. Media planning software helps manage the marketing processes in a faster and smarter way when compared to traditional systems. Instead of sharing long excel spreadsheets, media planning software provides a complete platform for tracking all traditional and digital media activities.

Based on geography, the global media planning software market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, 40% of the market share came from the Americas.

"The Americas dominated the global media planning software market owing to the presence of the US, which is the largest player in the market. EMEA was the second largest segment in the market, with an increased amount of revenue generation from countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. The Middle East also played a major role in the revenue generation for EMEA. Some of the key revenue contributors in APAC were China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and India in 2017," says a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Media planning software market: competitive vendor landscape

The global media planning software market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several international and regional vendors. This market report includes information about key companies and their product portfolio. Technavio's market research analysts identify some of the key companies in the media planning software market, which includesNextMark, remags and comScore.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased need for better media planning applications

Increased support for media cost method

Market challenges:

Data privacy and security concerns

Lack of awareness among end-users about benefits of media planning software

Market trends:

Increasing need for cloud-based media planning software

Growing demand for media planning software in APAC

