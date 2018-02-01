Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Call Notice Bonds

Songa Offshore SE has called all outstanding bonds listed below in accordance with the terms of the respective Bond Agreements.

ISIN NOOO10628753 Songa Offshore SE 11/20 ("SONG04)

ISIN NOOO 10649403 Songa Offshore SE 12/21 ("SONG05")

Please see the full call notice attached.

1 February 2018

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Call Notice (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2165598/833276.pdf)



