Global Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2018-2022 with AeroVironment, Aeryon Labs, DJI, Lockheed Martin & Parrot Dominating

The "Global Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global critical incident monitoring UAV market to grow at a CAGR of 17.09% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging. The forecast period will see improvement in market penetration, as more end-users are expected to invest in UAVs to capitalize on capabilities such as photogrammetry. It enables users to extract information about the environment by overlapping imagery, allowing users to see images from two perspectives. The forecast period will also see developments in software and hardware advances that make photogrammetry easy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is benefits offered by UAVs for public safety applications. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of UAVs for critical incident monitoring, to reach areas that are not accessible by human personnel or pose a threat to their life. UAVs are ideal for high-risk or remote emergency situations to assist first response teams in helping victims more efficiently. It is expected that there will be an increase in the demand for critical incident monitoring UAVs by law enforcement agencies of cities, towns, and municipalities that are facing hurdles such as strained budgets and scarcity of resources like first response equipment and personnel.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is government regulations regarding UAVs. The companies in the global critical incident monitoring UAV market have been facing regulatory hurdles since their introduction in the market. With awareness and adoption of UAVs, governments are updating the regulations regarding their use. This is expected to be a major challenge for the market as vendors in countries with more stringent laws will see less adoption of critical incident monitoring UAVs. The laws usually relate to the requirement of specific certifications, qualifications, or modifications in design, which are expected to have an unfavorable impact on the financial performance and market position of companies.



Key vendors

AeroVironment

Aeryon Labs

DJI

Lockheed Martin

Parrot

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



