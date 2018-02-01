LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/18 -- Zebra Holdings and Investments S.a.r.l. ("Zebra"), a company controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that it had acquired 16,300,000 common shares of NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NGQ)(NASDAQ OMX: NGQ) for Cdn$ 1.10 per common share representing approximately 7.20% of the Company's then issued and outstanding share capital. The common shares were acquired by private agreement through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 30, 2018 for a total consideration of Cdn$17,930,000.00.

As a result of this acquisition, Zebra now holds a total of 40,884,729 common shares or approximately 18.07% whereas Lorito Holdings S.a.r.l.'s ("Lorito"), a company controlled by the same trust, holdings remained unchanged at 20,500,000 common shares representing approximately 9.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital. Collectively, Zebra and Lorito now hold a total of 61,384,729 common shares representing approximately 27.13% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital.

Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of NGEx which were acquired for investment purposes. Each of Lorito and Zebra may from time to time increase or decrease their investments in the common shares of NGEx depending upon the business and prospects of NGEx and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574

