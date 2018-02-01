

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rebounded Thursday amid signs that OPEC is complying with supply quotas.



The cartel is trying to reb-balance oil markets by curbing production, but U.S. drillers are picking up the slack for now.



Meanwhile, a report said Venezuela has struggled to maintain output due to political and economic upheaval.



'Declines are accelerating in Venezuela, which posted the world's biggest unplanned output fall in 2017,' the IEA notes.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 92 cents at $65.62 a barrel, near its recent 4-year highs. Looking at London's Brent crude oil, Goldman Sachs raised its three-month forecast to $75 from $62 and its six-month forecast to $82.50 from $75.



Yesteday, the Energy Information Administration reported a 6.8-million-barrel build in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending January 26. That's a much larger build than analysts were expecting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX