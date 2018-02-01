Easy and cashless parking is now available for visitors and patients



NORTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, 2018-02-01 20:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone is now available at all of Northampton Hospital's seven onsite car parks, providing users with the power to skip the pay and display machines and purchase parking tickets in seconds, directly from their phone.



PayByPhone's app remarkably improves the parking experience by allowing users to conveniently access the same options available at the machines, while also providing additional features. This includes text message reminders that send prior to a parking session expiring, and the ability to extend parking durations remotely, meaning drivers can avoid running back to the car park if an appointment or visit runs longer than expected. With the app, drivers can even begin a parking session without registering for an account, an industry first, and habitual parkers can use the 'favourites' feature to save the location numbers of the car parks that they frequent.



"We have been listening to feedback from our patients and visitors and know it is important to make it as easy as possible for people to pay for parking. We think this new opportunity to use PayByPhone will help us do that," said Brian Willett, Hotel Services Manager, Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust.



Northampton General joins a network of over 40 hospitals in the UK who are using the service. With its success rippling across the UK, the app has become the primary method of payment in many regions, including the London Borough of Barnet which has reached a 96% adoption rate, and the London Borough of Haringey which has now removed all of its 450 traditional pay and display machines.



ABOUT PAYBYPHONE



PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than £242 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.



Contact: Name: Anthony Cashel Designation: Marketing Manager, PayByPhone UK Email: acashel@paybyphone.com Phone: (+44) 7384 259955