

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting an escalating dispute over a Republican memo alleging misconduct by the FBI in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the top Democrats in the House and Senate are demanding the removal of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., both sent letters to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday calling for Nunes to be removed from his position.



The demands by Pelosi and Schumer come amid allegations that Nunes secretly altered the memo before sending it to be reviewed by the White House.



Pelosi accused Nunes of abusing his position as chairman of the intelligence committee to launch a 'highly unethical and dangerous cover-up campaign for the White House.'



'Congressman Nunes' deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as Chairman, and he must be removed immediately from this position,' Pelosi wrote.



Schumer also urged Ryan to remove Nunes from his position and withdraw support for releasing the controversial memo.



The memo selectively cherry-picks classified information intended to discredit the work of the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller, Schumer claimed.



Schumer accused many House Republicans of seeking to 'sow conspiracy theories and attack the integrity and credibility of federal law enforcement as a means to protect President Trump.'



The letters from Pelosi and Schumer come after House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accused Republicans of making 'material changes' to the memo that were never reviewed or approved by the committee.



The memo commissioned by Nunes reportedly alleges abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the FBI's monitoring of a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump.



The FBI released a statement on Wednesday expressing 'grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy.'



Trump was overheard saying after his State of the Union address on Tuesday that he will '100%' release the memo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX