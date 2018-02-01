

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America has announced a voluntary recall of about 49,000 Toyota and Lexus cars to fix its faulty airbags.



The company is recalling 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles and 2015 - 2016 Lexus NX vehicles.



According to the company, the recalled vehicles have air bag systems where an open circuit could be created over time. If this were to occur, the air bag warning light will illuminate and the side and curtain shield air bags and/or front air bags may not deploy. Air bag non-deployment could increase the risk of injury to the occupants in the event of a crash.



Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the serial number of the sensors and replace them with new ones, if necessary, at no cost to customers.



