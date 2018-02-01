The latest market research report by Technavioon the global screen and script writing software marketpredicts a CAGR of around 16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global screen and script writing software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global screen and script writing software market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Growing number of movies and TV series worldwide: a major market driver

Growth of screen and script writing software for mobile devices: a key market trend

The Americas dominated the global screen and script writing software market with over 38% share in 2017

Cast Crew Entertainment Services, Celtx, and GCC Productions are the leading players in the market

Growing number of movies and TV series worldwide: a major market driver

Growing number of movies and TV series worldwide is one of the major factors driving the globalscreen and script writing software market. The popularity of movies and TV series is increasing worldwide.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT professional servicesresearch, "The rise in the number of domestic TV series and movies in countries such as India, China, and Japan has also increased the demand for screen and script writing software. Many academy award-winning writers, such as James Cameron, use screen and script writing software for their movies. The emergence of online movie and TV series streaming websites, such as Netflix, is further increasing the number of original TV series."

Growth of screen and script writing software for mobile devices: a key market trend

Many vendors in the global screen and script writing software have started providing software for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The rising processing power of mobile devices is one of the most important reasons for this initiative. For instance, a smartphone by SAMSUNG, Galaxy S7, has a Snapdragon 820 chipset by Qualcomm Technologies with 4GB random-access memory (RAM). Snapdragon 820 has a 64-bit quad-core CPU and an advanced Adreno 530 GPU. It has a better clock than an Intel Core i3 4005U processor that is used in a desktop.

Americas: largest player in the screen and script writing software market

In 2017, the Americas was the largest player in the global screen and script writing software market. The increase in the number of production houses in the US is the main reason for the high adoption of screen and script writing software in the Americas. The Americas was followed by EMEA in terms of the revenue generated. However, APAC was the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 17%.

