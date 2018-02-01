London's FTSE 100 finished 0.57% lower on Thursday as results from Vodafone and Royal Dutch Shell disappointed. Vodafone fizzled into the red as it revealed a 3.6% drop in revenue for the third-quarter, which was attributed to the sale of its Dutch unit and tough competition in India, though growth in organic service revenue of 1.1% in the quarter was weaker than the 1.3% rate in the second quarter. Management however remained confident the group was on track to meet forecasts for annual profit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...