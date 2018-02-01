European stocks finished well into the red on Thursday, giving up earlier gains earned after broadly positive manufacturing data[ The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% at 393.49, while Germany's DAX fell 1.41% to 13,003.90 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.5% to 5,454.55. In Spain, the IBEX 35 was also off 0.5% at 10,399.00, while in London the FTSE 100 fell 0.57% to 7,490.39 and the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 finished 0.29% lower at 20,185.54. Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo ...

