Lack of reimbursements can limit the European orthopedic biomaterials market. When a product is reimbursed, it is more readily adopted. For instance, in the hyaluronic acid market, most products are classified as medical devices and thus are not eligible for reimbursement. Only a few premium products under the umbrella of pharmaceuticals are reimbursed by the government or healthcare organizations.

In addition to not being as well received as reimbursed products, the lack of reimbursement drives pricing down in an effort to make them more affordable. This price deterioration will have a negative impact on the market, as it may not be economically feasible for certain competitors to penetrate a market with low ASPs.

Unlike donated material, synthetic bone graft materials do not carry the risk of disease transmission, nor will they generate an immunogenic response in the recipient. As with allograft, the use of synthetic materials avoids the need for a second bone harvesting procedure. These products have been steadily reducing the amount of autograft bone that doctors have been using.

Popularity of synthetics due to the affordability and easy accessibility, synthetic products are becoming the preferred products over allografts, DBMs and autografts. A wide range of synthetic products can offer flexibility and variety for different groups of patients. People in general are becoming more knowledgeable and accepting of synthetic products.

Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value Growth Trends

Market Drivers Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers acquisitions

Companies Mentioned

Fidia

Medtronic

TRB Chemedica

Meda Pharma

Sanofi Genzyme

Depuy Synthes

Bioventus

Laboratoire Genevrier

Recordati

Stryker

RTI Biologics

Croma-Pharma

Zimmer Biomet

Anika Therapeutics

Bioiberica

Documedica

Ferring

Geistlich

Integra Biologics

Kuros

LCA Pharma

Orotech

Plasmaconcept AG

Stella Pharmaceuticals

Alphatec Spine

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Country Profiles

3. European Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Overview

4. Procedure Numbers

5. Bone Graft Substitutes Market

6. Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation Market

7. Bone Morphogenetic Protein Growth Factor Therapy Market

8. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation Market

9. Orthopedic Cell Therapy Market

