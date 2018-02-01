SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier profiling study on the renewable energy industry'. A renowned player in the renewable energy industry with business functions spread across the globe wanted to identify the most profitable suppliers from a pool of suppliers and alleviate the risks associated with them. The renewable energy provider also wanted to seek ways to decrease excess inventory and procurement costs by leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005599/en/

Leveraging Supplier Profiling Solutions for a Leading Renewable Energy Provider (Photo: Business Wire)

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The rising global population and energy efficiency improvements across geographies are persuading establishments to shift toward renewable sources of energy."

Leading players in the renewable energy industry space are increasingly leveraging the use of supplier profiling solutions, as it helps them in identifying and profiling the potential suppliers across the industry based on their abilities. Supplier profiling solutions also help the renewable energy providers to improve cross-functional collaboration to endure collaborative partnerships with key suppliers.

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

Supplier profiling experts at SpendEdge helped the renewable energy provider to identify the high-performing and low-risk suppliers and service providers, thereby regulating costs associated with compliance. Moreover, our supplier profiling solutions enabled the client to gain enhanced visibility into the supply chain processes. Also, the client was able to profile the suppliers better based on their performance and efficiency.

The supplier profiling solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Differentiate the suppliers based on their categories

Evaluate the supplier's performance based on their risk management and cost management abilities

To know more, view the complete supplier profiling case study here: https://www.spendedge.com/casestudy/renewable-energy-industry-supplier-profiling

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005599/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com