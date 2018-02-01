Technavio market research analysts forecast the global surgical scalpel market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global surgical scalpel market by product (disposable surgical scalpels and reusable surgical scalpels), by application (general surgeries, bariatric surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and others), and by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others). The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth opportunities in various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the top market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global surgical scalpel market:

Increase in volume of surgeries

Use of surgical scalpels in bariatric surgeries

Increase in volume of surgeries

The rise in the volume of surgeries along with an increase in chronic diseases contributes to the growth of the global surgical scalpel market. Surgical scalpels are an important tool in surgery as they help in making surgical incisions. With the increasing prevalence of diseases, the number of surgeries has increased globally. Further, the number of individuals affected by chronic diseases is constantly increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle such as living sedentary lives, drinking, smoking, and unhealthy eating habits. As per a CDC report, around 7.3 million cardiovascular surgeries and 1.2 million nervous system-related surgeries were performed in 2009. Varied surgical scalpels are used in surgeries, thereby driving their demand.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "The growing geriatric population globally along with age-related diseases such as orthopedic disorders drives the global surgical scalpel market. Surgical scalpels are also used in cesarean sections. As per the CDC, 1,272,503 C-sections were performed in 2015 in the US, and the number is expected to increase in the coming years. Thus, the growing number of surgeries is and will be a major market growth driver."

Global surgical scalpel market segmentation

Among the product segments, the reusable surgical scalpels segments accounted for 55% of the market share in 2017. Of the five major applications, the general surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 28% of the market, closely followed by the rest.

In 2017, hospitals were the leading end-user segment with a market share of 54%. The increase in volume of surgeries is one major reason. Moreover, hospitals have the technologically advanced medical equipment to diagnose diseases and perform surgeries. They have state-of-the-art infrastructure to cater to the growing demand.

The Americas occupied the largest share of the market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. However, APAC will exhibit the highest CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

